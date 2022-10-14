G-20 Finance Officials End Meeting without Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies ended their two-day meeting through Thursday in Washington without a joint statement.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a news conference after the meeting that Indonesia is expected to release a chair's summary instead at a later date to announce the outcomes of discussions.

According to Suzuki, the summary is likely to say the G-20 top finance officials shared the recognition that many currencies have fluctuated substantially and reconfirmed their past agreement on exchange rates.

On Thursday, before the end of the G-20 meeting, the dollar surged to a 32-year high above 147.50 yen.

"We want to take appropriate measures against excessive movements," Suzuki said, stressing Japan's position that it would not hesitate to carry out yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention again.

