Japan to Scrap Discipline Clause from Civil Code

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted a bill Friday to delete a Civil Code provision that guarantees parents the right to discipline their children in order to prohibit corporal punishment on them.

The bill also included a change to the presumption of legitimacy of children in a move aimed at ensuring that all people are in the official family registry.

The government will seek to enact the bill at the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Article 822 of the Civil Code stipulates that a person who exercises parental authority may discipline the child to the extent necessary for the care and education.

Some experts say that the article is used as an excuse for justifying child abuse as a form of discipline, as the word "discipline" gives the impression that physical punishment is allowed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]