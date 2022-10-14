Suicides among Women in Japan Rise for 2 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of women in Japan who committed suicide in 2021 rose by 42 from the previous year to 7,068, marking the second consecutive year of increase, a government white paper showed Friday.

"Mental disorders and changes in family relationships that emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic may have had an impact," a health ministry official said.

The number of men who committed suicide fell by 116 to 13,939, the 12th straight year of decline.

The total number of people in Japan who killed themselves in 2021 fell by 74 to 21,007.

The suicide rate, which represents the number of suicides per 100,000 population, was unchanged at 16.7, the highest among the Group of Seven richest economies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]