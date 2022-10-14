Japan LDP, Komeito Agree to Cut Impact of Higher Gas Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, Komeito, on Friday agreed to take action to cut the impact of higher gas rates on households.

The agreement was reached in a meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the LDP, and Komeito head Natsuo Yamaguchi. The measure will be a key element of government policies designed to deal with inflation.

The two also confirmed that the government will work to implement a measure to tackle expensive electricity, starting with bills for January next year.

Details of these measures will be discussed further so that they will be included in a comprehensive economic stimulus package to be drawn up this month.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kishida pledged to appropriately tackle high gas rates as well as rising electricity bills.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]