Amway Japan Punished for Illegal Soliciting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has ordered multilevel marketing company Amway Japan to suspend transactions for six months over illegal soliciting.

The administrative penalty for violation of the specified commercial transactions law was slapped on the company for the first time. Specifically, the firm is banned during the period from soliciting new members and merchandise purchases, as well as making contracts.

According to the agency, the company has since March 2021 at the latest solicited people to buy products or sign up for membership without telling them that they would be made to participate in a networking business.

In many cases, Amway Japan members coerced people they found via social media or matching apps to buy cosmetics, air purification machines or other products, or to sign up for membership, without telling them the name of the firm and its intent.

The company has been engaged in multilevel marketing involving household products such as health food and cosmetics. Its predecessor was established in 1977.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]