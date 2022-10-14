Japan's Daily Coronavirus Count Rises to 36,277

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 36,277 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up about 7,100 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell 12 from the previous day to 131, while 59 patients were confirmed dead.

In Tokyo, 3,495 new cases and four deaths were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 13.1 pct from a week before to 2,906.6 in the capital, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped to nine from 10 on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]