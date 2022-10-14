Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise to 3,495

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,495 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up by 479 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital reported four new deaths linked to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases fell 13.1 pct to 2,906.6, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by one from Thursday to nine.

END

