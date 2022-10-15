Tokyo to Include English Speaking in High School Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education will introduce an English speaking test as part of high school entrance examinations, in a bid to nurture human resources capable of playing an active role on a global stage.

The speaking test will be jointly held by the education board and distance learning provider Benesse Corp. in November for around 80,000 third-grade junior high school students.

An English test managed by a private firm will be used for high school entrance examinations for the first time in Japan.

The speaking test will account for up to 20 points of the 1,000-point scale in entrance examinations including other academic tests and reports from schools.

In the new test, students will give answers through earphones with microphones to questions shown on tablet devices.

