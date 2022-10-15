Prefectural Funeral for Ex-PM Abe Held in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Yamaguchi prefectural funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held Saturday in the western Japan prefecture, which includes Abe's constituency.

The funeral, held in the city of Shimonoseki, was hosted by an organizing committee comprising the prefectural government and the prefectural chapter of the Liberal Democratic Party, as well as the Abe family and his support group.

Some 2,000 people from Yamaguchi and elsewhere attended the event, in which Abe's wife, Akie, the chief mourner, made a speech.

"In his 67-year life, he met many people and was supported by them," Akie said. As time goes by after his death, she said, "I'm beginning to feel it real and think that he's really gone."

She said she may lose her motivation after the prefectural funeral, but added, "My husband loved Yamaguchi, and I love it, too. So I hope to do something for this region."

