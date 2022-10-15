Japan Daily Coronavirus Cases Rise to 35,342

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 35,342 on Saturday, up by about 8,600 from a week earlier.

Across the country, 46 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients decreased by 13 from the previous day to 118.

In Tokyo, 3,239 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, up by 634 from a week before. The seven-day average of new infections fell 5.4 pct to 2,997.1.

The Japanese capital logged four new COVID-19 deaths, while the number of infected people with severe symptoms under its own criteria was unchanged at nine.

