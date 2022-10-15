Tokyo Reports 3,239 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,239 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, up by 634 from a week before.

The Japanese capital logged four new deaths linked to COVID-19 on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria stood at nine, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 5.4 pct week on week to 2,997.1.

