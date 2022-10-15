20 Years On, Ex-Abductee Calls for Talks with N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Obama, Fukui Pref., Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Yasushi Chimura ,a former Japanese abductee to North Korea, called on the Japanese government to advance talks with Pyongyang to resolve the abduction issue, at a press conference Saturday, which marked 20 years since he and four other abductees returned to Japan.

At the press conference in the city of Obama, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, Chimura, 67, urged the government to "proceed with behind-the-scenes or working-level talks," instead of just saying that it is determined to resolve the issue.

Chimura was kidnapped together with his then fiance and current wife, Fukie, 67, at an observation deck in a park in Obama in July 1978.

"After returning home (on Oct. 15, 2002), we were very anxious as we had to restart our life from zero," Chimura said. He expressed his gratitude for support from local government officials and former schoolmates.

Fukie said she now lives on pension after retiring as a nonregular worker at the Fukui prefectural government. She added that she is "relieved" that their three children, who came to Japan in May 2004, have settled in Japan and now live independent.

