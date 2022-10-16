Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise by 6,800 to 29,415

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 29,415 on Sunday, up by around 6,800 from a week earlier.

The country logged 15 new deaths from the coronavirus disease, while there were 121 severely ill people, up by three from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government said that 2,714 people have been newly confirmed with COVID-19, up by 472 from a week before.

The metropolitan government also reported five new deaths among COVID-19 patients. The number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria was unchanged at nine.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital edged down 0.2 pct from a week before to 3,064.6.

