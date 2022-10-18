Japan Food Makers Releasing Tasty Nutritious Products

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese food makers are developing products that are delicious, easy to prepare and nutritionally balanced at a time when a growing number of consumers are becoming more conscious of eating healthily amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The companies are also trying to meet the demands of those who struggle to plan their everyday diets.

Kikkoman Corp. <2801>, whose main products include soy sauce, released in August the Daizumen series of low-carb noodles. The noodles are also rich in protein, which many people tend not to take in large amounts.

Made from a blend of flour and soybean powder, they are designed to meet the demand of people who want a complete meal of only one dish as well.

"We focused on achieving both good taste and health," a Kikkoman official who was involved in the development of the new product said. One of the appeals of the noodles is that they come with a soup or sauce base so that consumers do not have to worry about how to season them, according to the company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]