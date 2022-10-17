Kishida Makes "Masakaki" Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a ritual "masakaki" tree offering to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday, when the war-related shrine's two-day autumn festival started.

Kishida is expected to refrain from visiting the Shinto shrine during the festival.

Yasukuni Shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, especially in the neighboring countries of China and South Korea, as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the war dead.

Among members of the Kishida cabinet, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi visited the shrine on Monday. After the visit, Takaichi told reporters, "I offered my gratitude to the souls of those who died for national affairs."

Health minister Katsunobu Kato made a masakaki offering the same day, while industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura paid a visit to the shrine on Friday, prior to the festival.

