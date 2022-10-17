Japan Logs 218,923 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 218,923 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 10,347 from the preceding week.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 21,784,922 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the cumulative number increased the most in Tokyo, by 21,452, followed by Hokkaido, with 17,614, Osaka, with 16,105, and Kanagawa, with 12,374.

The total number of fatal COVID-19 cases across the country grew by 356 to 45,913.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]