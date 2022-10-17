Japan Logs 14,888 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by more than 2,000 from a week before.
The number of severely ill patients dropped by three from Sunday to 118, while 61 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed.
In Tokyo alone, there were 1,588 new infection cases, up by 216 from a week before. Six new deaths were confirmed.
The Japanese capital had nine severely ill patients, unchanged from Sunday. The seven-day average of new cases rose 2.2 pct from a week before to 3,095.4.
