Japan Logs 14,888 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by more than 2,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by three from Sunday to 118, while 61 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed.

In Tokyo alone, there were 1,588 new infection cases, up by 216 from a week before. Six new deaths were confirmed.

The Japanese capital had nine severely ill patients, unchanged from Sunday. The seven-day average of new cases rose 2.2 pct from a week before to 3,095.4.

