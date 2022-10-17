Japan, Australia to Issue New Security Cooperation Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Australia are preparing to issue a new declaration on bilateral security cooperation when leaders of the two countries meet later this month, Japanese government sources said Monday.

Tokyo aims to further enhance its defense cooperation with Canberra to counter China's growing influence in the South Pacific, as well as in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party that he will meet with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Perth, Western Australia, Saturday.

"The meeting will give me an opportunity to discuss ways to help key players in a free and open Indo-Pacific work together on regional security and economic cooperation," Kishida said.

The new declaration is expected to feature a deepening of the special strategic partnership between Japan and Australia and an expansion of the two countries' security cooperation.

