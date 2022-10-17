Japan Starts Workplace Vaccinations against Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies started vaccinating employees on Monday using vaccines that target the prevailing omicron COVID-19 variant.

Among such companies, airlines ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> and Japan Airlines <9201> started vaccinating pilots and cabin attendants at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Trading house Itochu Corp. <8001> also started its workplace vaccinations. Other companies will follow suit as soon as they are prepared.

The omicron-specific vaccines can be administered to people who have received a second shot. Last month, Japan started administering them mainly to elderly people.

As of Wednesday, the health ministry had received applications to give inoculations under the workplace vaccination program at 731 venues.

