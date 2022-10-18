Japan Confirms 43,272 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,272 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths on Tuesday.

There were 116 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country, a decrease of two from Monday.

In Tokyo, 4,213 new cases were reported, an increase of about 2,700 from a week earlier and the seventh straight day of week-on-week rise.

There were nine severely ill patients in the Japanese capital, unchanged from Monday. The seven-day average of new cases rose 32.6 pct from a week before to 3,482.4.

