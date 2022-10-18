Japan Ruling Bloc Starts Talks on Security Strategy Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, Komeito, on Tuesday held the first meeting of their joint council on the planned revisions of the country's three key defense documents later this year.

The ruling parties aim to seek common ground on issues including the country's possible acquisition of counterstrike capabilities and the size of defense spending hike.

The 15-minute council meeting was attended by five officials each from the LDP and Komeito, including LDP Vice President Taro Aso, Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, as well as their Komeito counterparts, Kazuo Kitagawa, Keiichi Ishii and Yosuke Takagi, respectively.

A working team under the council will also start talks on Wednesday.

After Tuesday's meeting, Hagiuda told reporters that while the working team will proceed with talks, the council will deepen discussions if necessary.

