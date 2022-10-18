Japan, U.S. to Collaborate on Flying Car Standards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday signed an agreement to work together to establish rules and standards aimed at putting flying cars into practical use.

The Japan-U.S. agreement included sharing of information related to safety standards, licensing, operation rules and other regulations on aerial vehicles viewed as a next-generation means of transportation.

The two countries hope that the agreement will help smooth the way for vehicle authentication and other procedures.

The agreement comes as Japan aims to use flying cars as a means of transportation at the 2025 World Expo in the western city of Osaka.

U.S. startup Joby Aviation Inc. Tuesday applied for its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]