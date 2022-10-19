Japan, Luxembourg Affirm Cooperation on Ukraine Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his counterpart from Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, have agreed to work together to provide support to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

In light of Russia's recent unilateral declaration to annex four Ukrainian regions and Moscow's missile attacks on Ukraine, Kishida said in a meeting with Bettel on Tuesday that these acts are an outrage shaking the very foundations of the international order and that he strongly condemns them.

The two agreed on the importance of a united response by the international community to the war in Ukraine.

Also during the meeting, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Kishida thanked Bettel for attending last month's state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down during a campaign speech in July.

