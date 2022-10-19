COVID-19-Linked Tuition Refund Demand Rejected in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court branch Wednesday dismissed a damages lawsuit filed against a private university in Tokyo by a former student over tuition he paid during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It can't be said that holding only online classes was extremely unreasonable," said Masakazu Nishimori, presiding judge at the Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court.

The judge rejected his demand for 1.45 million yen in damages for Meisei University's failure to hold face-to-face classes amid the spread of COVID-19.

According to the ruling, the plaintiff entered the university in April 2020, when Japan implemented a COVID-19 state of emergency for the first time. He paid 1.04 million yen in tuition and other fees for his first academic year from the month.

He said that online courses continued until the end of the year and that he was unable to use libraries and other university facilities during the period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]