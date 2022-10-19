Kishida U-Turns on Conditions for Religious Group Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that a court order for dissolving a religious group under the religious corporation law can be sought in cases involving Civil Code breaches, contrary to his explanation the day before.

Kishida presented the revised interpretation of the law at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, amid public controversy over the religious group known as the Unification Church.

"If an act is deemed to be carried out in an organized, malicious and persistent manner and is found to be significantly harmful to public welfare and in violation of laws, a decision should be made on a case-by-case basis," Kishida said in response to a question from Hiroyuki Konishi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

At a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Tuesday, Kishida explained that acts in violation of the Civil Code were not subject to possible dissolution orders.

The religious corporation law allows dissolution orders when religious groups commit acts that are clearly found to harm public welfare substantially, in violation of laws and regulations.

