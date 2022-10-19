Ex-Tokyo Games Exec Slapped with 4th Arrest Warrant over Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Wednesday served a fresh arrest warrant on a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee executive for allegedly receiving a total of around 54 million yen in bribes from former Asatsu-DK Inc., a major advertising agency now called ADK Holdings Inc., and stuffed toy manufacturer Sun Arrow Inc.

It was the fourth such warrant served by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on 78-year-old Haruyuki Takahashi over a string of bribery cases linked to the Tokyo Games, which were held last year.

The prosecutors searched locations related to the two companies.

Also on Wednesday, the prosecutors arrested Shinichi Ueno, 68, president of ADK Holdings, Shigeharu Hisamatsu, 63, former executive operating officer at Asatsu-DK, and Toshiaki Tada, 60, former division head at Asatsu-DK, all on suspicion of bribe-giving.

With the latest move, the total amount of bribes in cases involving Takahashi that have been unearthed by the prosecutors so far came to 196 million yen, including money allegedly paid to him by major apparel firm Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214>, major publisher Kadokawa Corp. <9468> and Daiko Advertising Inc.

