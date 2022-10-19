Japan to Speed Up Work to Help Unification Church Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will accelerate work to develop legislation to give relief to people who made large donations to or suffered from so-called spiritual sales practices by the controversial religious group widely known as the Unification Church.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to submit bills, including to revise the consumer contract law, to the ongoing parliamentary session.

"We'll submit bills at an early date as soon as preparations are complete while studying those from opposition parties," Kishida told a parliamentary meeting Wednesday.

The cabinet is expected to adopt a bill to revise the consumer contract law late next month, a source at Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

The LDP, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) Wednesday agreed to launch a panel to develop related legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session.

