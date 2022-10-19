Japan Logs 43,384 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,384 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by about 3,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by nine from Tuesday to 125, while 71 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 4,204 new cases were reported, a decline of 586 from a week before and the first week-on-week drop in eight days.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by two from Tuesday to 11. The seven-day average of new cases rose 24.5 pct week on week to 3,398.7.

