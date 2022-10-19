Tokyo Logs 1st Drop in New COVID-19 Cases in 8 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 4,204 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 586 from a week before, marking the first week-on-week drop in eight days.

The Japanese capital confirmed four new deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria stood at 11, up by two from Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 24.5 pct week on week to 3,398.7.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]