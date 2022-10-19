ICC to Propose Opening Regional Office in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The International Criminal Court plans to propose establishing a regional office in Japan, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

Judge Piotr Hofmanski, president of The Hague-based ICC, is expected to put forward the proposal when he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo as early as Thursday, the sources said. It would be the court's first regional office in the world.

The ICC apparently thinks that establishing an office in Japan, its biggest financial contributor, will help the court increase its number of members in Asia, where many major countries, such as China, India and Indonesia, are currently not members.

The Japan office will focus on education, such as human resources development in the judicial field, the sources said.

Hofmanski is scheduled to attend an event on Friday marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the U.N. Asia and Far East Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders, or UNAFEI, based in Tokyo's Akishima.

