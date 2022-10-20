Japanese Comedian Nakamoto Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Koji Nakamoto, a member of The Drifters, a Japanese comic band, died of acute subdural hematoma Wednesday. He was 81.

He was undergoing treatment at a hospital after being hit by a car in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday when he was crossing an intersection that pedestrians are prohibited from crossing.

A native of Tokyo, Nakamoto, whose real name was Koki Nakamoto, started his music career when he was a student at Gakushuin University. After graduation, he joined The Drifters in 1965 as a guitarist and vocalist.

The group's activities later shifted to comedy, becoming popular for starring in the blockbuster variety television show "Hachiji Dayo! Zenin Shugo" (It's Eight O'Clock! Everyone Gather), aired between 1969 and 1985.

Nakamoto, whose trademark was a pair of black-rimmed glasses, often used his gymnastic skills developed in his school days during the show.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]