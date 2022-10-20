Japan’s Empress Emerita Michiko Turns 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko, wife of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, turned 88 on Thursday.

She has lived a regular life with her husband in the past year while refraining from going out or meeting new people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

An event to celebrate her birthday will be held for the first time in four years, with a smaller size.

The couple moved to the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo in April, where they had lived for over 30 years after marriage.

The Empress Emerita strolls around the residence with the Emperor Emeritus in the morning and evening.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]