10 More Mitsubishi Electric Execs Punished over Quality Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> on Thursday announced punishments for 10 more incumbent and former executives over a series of product quality inspection irregularities at the Japanese company.

The major electronics and heavy machinery maker decided on the additional punishments to clarify management responsibility for the scandal, as an independent investigation committee in its final report cited 70 more cases of misconduct at 11 manufacturing bases of the company. In total, 197 cases of malpractice have been confirmed at 17 of all 22 domestic manufacturing bases of the company.

Of the total cases, 112 were intentional while people in managerial positions were involved in 62 cases, including through issuing related instructions. Among the officials, former Mitsubishi Electric Chairman Masaki Sakuyama was involved when he was in a senior position.

"I reiterate our deep apology for causing a lot of trouble and concern to a number of people concerned," Mitsubishi Electric President Kei Uruma told a press conference held at the firm's head office in Tokyo on Thursday. "We will drastically review the way of communication between people on the ground and management, in order to create a company-wide system to prevent (similar misconduct)," he added.

Earlier the same day, Hiroshi Kimeda, head of the investigation committee, urged the company to make sure that such irregularities will not happen again.

