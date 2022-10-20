Demand for 2023 Rice Seen Staying below 7 M. Tons in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Demand for rice to be produced in 2023 for direct human consumption is forecast at 6.8 million tons in Japan, keeping the annual demand below 7 million tons, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

Production would stand at 6.69 million tons if the country's rice acreage stays unchanged from the level for the 2022 rice, according to estimates submitted to a subgroup of the Council of Food, Agriculture and Rural Area Policies.

With Japan's rice stock seen decreasing, the ministry stopped short of saying how much the rice acreage should be reduced in order to prevent excess supplies of the country's staple food. It only called for continuing crop conversion efforts.

The total rice acreage has decreased by 115,000 hectares, but much of the acreage converted into fields for rice for feed is actually being used to produce rice for human consumption, the ministry said.

"It's important not to increase" the acreage for rice for human consumption, an official said.

