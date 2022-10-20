"Tidal Wave" Needed for UNSC Reform: Japan Envoy to U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kimihiro Ishikane said Wednesday that a "tidal wave" is necessary to reform the U.N. Security Council, which has failed to function over urgent issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Whether we can create such a wave holds the key," Ishikane said in a speech at a seminar in New York hosted by Jiji Press.

The Security Council has been criticized for its dysfunctionality as the veto has been exercised by permanent members Russia and China five times this year over important decisions on issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's repeated missile firings.

While calls for Security Council reform are growing, there are "institutional obstacles" such as the need to amend the U.N. Charter, Ishikane said.

However, Ishikane believes there is room for optimism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]