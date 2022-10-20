Rengo to Demand 5 Pct Pay Hike in 2023 Wage Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, said Thursday it plans to demand a combined increase of about 5 pct in seniority-based wages and pay scales in "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations in 2023.

The umbrella body of labor unions across the country will demand a pay-scale increase of around 3 pct, up from 2 pct it sought in the seven years to 2022.

Rengo will formally adopt the plan at a central committee meeting on Dec. 1. It will make a pay-scale hike request for the 10th consecutive year.

It said Rengo will seek to ensure an increase in disposable incomes that exceeds inflation as rising prices are imposing heavier burdens on households.

Tomoko Yoshino, president of Rengo, told a press conference that it "will work to maintain the momentum of wage hikes and raise the overall level of wages while taking into account price increases."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]