Japan Confirms 35,988 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 35,988 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a decrease of about 9,600 from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 12 from Wednesday to 113, while 87 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 3,489 new cases were confirmed, a drop of 849 from a week before. Six new deaths were reported.
There were nine severely ill patients in the Japanese capital, down by two from Wednesday. The seven-day average of new cases rose 15.5 pct from a week before to 3,277.4.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]