Unification Church Sought "Policy Accords" with LDP Members

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Organizations linked to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church asked several Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers to sign an "endorsement confirmation" document over the 2021 House of Representatives election, it was learned Thursday.

The document appeared to be that on a de facto policy accord, showing conditions, such as support for constitutional amendment, for receiving support from the Unification Church side in the Lower House poll.

Speaking to Jiji Press, the LDP's Hiroaki Saito, who was elected to the Lower House from the No. 3 constituency in Niigata Prefecture, admitted that he signed the document before the election.

"They visited my office with the document, and my secretary received it," Saito said. "I checked its content by myself and signed it as the direction (of policies listed in the document) generally matched mine."

In the election campaign, the Unification Church side sent volunteers who made telephone calls asking voters to support Saito, according to the lawmaker.

