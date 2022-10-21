Remote Workers Get More Sleep: Japan Govt Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Remote work helps people get more time to sleep, as well as allows them to feel happy if they appropriately balance telework and working at the office, a Japanese government white paper showed Friday.

People tend to feel depressed or anxious if they get less sleep, according to the fiscal 2022 white paper on the prevention of death by overwork, which was adopted at the day's cabinet meeting.

Remote work reduces the physical and mental burden, as it eliminates the need for commuting and gives people more time to spend at home, experts said.

"Telework has various merits," a labor ministry official said of the results of the remote work survey shown in the annual paper. Remote work has spread in Japan, like in many other countries, following the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the survey, the proportion of people who sleep for six hours or more a day on average was the highest among respondents who work remotely every day, standing at 66 pct. The lowest rate was 54 pct, for those who do not work remotely at all.

