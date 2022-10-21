Japan NPA to Set Up New VIP Protection Division

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency decided Friday to set up a new division dedicated to providing personal security and protection to the Emperor and other Imperial Family members and to Japanese and foreign dignitaries, following the gunning down of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this year.

Through the establishment of the 50-member division on Nov. 1, the number of security-related personnel at the agency will be raised significantly. The new division will be set up under the Security Operations Department of the agency's Security Bureau.

NPA security guards currently belong to a unit under an existing security-related division. The creation of the new division increases guards for protecting members of the Imperial Family by two-fold, and for guarding domestic and foreign dignitaries by three-fold.

Abe was shot to death on July 8 while delivering an election stump speech.

Following the incident, the NPA drew up new police security guidelines under which prefectural police are required to submit VIP protection plans and results. The prefectural police reports are set to be screened by the new division.

