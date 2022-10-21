Kishida Leaves for Australia to Deepen Security, Energy Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Australia on Friday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of security and energy.

Kishida is set to hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Perth, western Australia, on Saturday.

With China expanding its presence in the East and South China seas and the South Pacific, the two leaders are expected to release a new joint declaration on security cooperation and agree to work more closely in the areas of resources and energy.

"Australia is a special strategic partner serving as the core of the partnerships of such like-minded countries as Japan, the United States, Australia and India," Kishida told reporters before leaving Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on a government plane.

"I want to make this trip an opportunity to deepen the strong ties between Japan and Australia," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]