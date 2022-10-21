Strong Quake Hits Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.0 rocked northeastern Japan on Friday afternoon.

The quake happened off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at the depth of about 29 kilometers around 3:19 p.m. (6:19 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the Fukushima town of Naraha and 4 in the towns of Hirono, Tomioka, Okuma and Futaba.

According to the Secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, no problem has been reported from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 and No. 2 nuclear plants in the prefecture.

The No. 2 plant straddles Naraha and Tomioka, while the No. 1 plant, the site of the 2011 meltdowns, straddles Okuma and Futaba.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]