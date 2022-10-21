Japan Confirms 31,802 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 31,802 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of about 4,500 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country dropped by seven from Thursday to 106, while 60 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 2,840 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 655 from a week before. Five new deaths were reported.

There were 11 severely ill patients, an increase of two from Thursday. The seven-day average of new cases rose 9.5 pct from a week before to 3,183.9.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]