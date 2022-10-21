Tokyo Reports 2,840 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 2,840 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down 655 from a week before.

The Japanese capital confirmed five new deaths from COVID-19. There were 11 severely ill patients, an increase of two from the previous day. The seven-day average of new cases rose 9.5 pct from a week before to 3,183.9.

