INTERVIEW: ICC Head Eyeing Opening Japan Office to Raise Profile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Piotr Hofmanski has said he is considering the idea of establishing a regional office in Japan to raise the profile of the Hague-based organization in Asia.

"We appreciate very much" the financial contribution of Japan, the biggest contributor by nation, Hofmanski said in a recent interview with Jiji Press at a Tokyo hotel.

"Payment is always on time," which is crucial to the ICC's operations, he added.

Noting that Asia is the least represented region in the ICC, Hofmanski said, "We count on Japan's support to our efforts to attract other states of the region to join the ICC family."

While the Japanese government has close ties with the ICC, only a limited number of Japanese work at the ICC, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]