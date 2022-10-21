Japan's Maeda Wins Int'l Violin Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hina Maeda has won the 16th International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition in Poznan, Poland, Tokyo College of Music said Friday.

Maeda, 20, became the first Japanese to win the competition, known as a gateway to success for young violinists, since Keiko Urushihara in 1981.

Born in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, Maeda is a soloist, studying under Koichiro Harada and Mayuko Kamio at the university.

