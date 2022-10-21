Researchers Create Robot Resembling Minister Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--A research team led by Osaka University professor Hiroshi Ishiguro has created a humanoid robot resembling digital minister Taro Kono.

At an event to unveil the robot on Friday, Kono said he feels an affinity with the robot. “With parliamentary approval, I would let him attend a Budget Committee meeting,” the minister said jokingly.

The robot was developed to examine whether social activities can be conducted remotely. The research is part of a Cabinet Office-led project.

The 175-centimeter-tall robot has 52 movable parts, including those in its face, arms and lower back.

Such robots are expected to contribute to improving operational efficiency and promoting work style reform, while whether they will be accepted in society remains to be seen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]