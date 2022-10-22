Japan, Australia Sign New Security Cooperation Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Perth, Australia, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Saturday signed a joint declaration on their countries' security cooperation, bearing in mind China's hegemonic ambitions.

The two countries "will consult each other on contingencies that may affect our sovereignty and regional security interests, and consider measures in response," said the declaration, signed at a meeting in Perth, western Australia.

The declaration is "a compass showing the direction of the bilateral security and defense cooperation for the coming 10 years," Kishida told a joint news conference with Albanese.

"We've shared the view that the special strategic partnership between Japan and Australia has risen to a new level," he added.

"Our commitment to consult each other on contingencies is a natural step in our efforts to support the security and stability of our region," Albanese said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]