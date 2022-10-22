Japan Reports 33,613 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 33,613 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new fatalities Saturday.

The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Friday to 107.

Tokyo confirmed 3,231 new infections, down eight from a week before, and four new deaths.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood at 11, unchanged from Friday, while the seven-day average of new infections rose 6.2 pct week on week to 3,182.7.

