Japan Reports 33,613 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 33,613 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new fatalities Saturday.
The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Friday to 107.
Tokyo confirmed 3,231 new infections, down eight from a week before, and four new deaths.
The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood at 11, unchanged from Friday, while the seven-day average of new infections rose 6.2 pct week on week to 3,182.7.
