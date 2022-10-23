Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Up 1,400
Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 30,822 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up some 1,400 from a week before.
There were 36 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill patients rose by eight from Saturday to 115.
Tokyo reported 2,805 new coronavirus cases, up 91 from a week before, and six new fatal cases.
The metropolitan government said that the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria was unchanged from Saturday at 11.
The seven-day average of new infections stood at 3,195.7 in the Japanese capital, up 4.3 pct from a week before.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]